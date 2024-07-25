Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a new public holiday to honor the valor and patriotism of Bir Raghav Moran, a revered figure in Assam's history. In a post on the microblogging site X, Sarma praised Moran as a symbol of courage and an inspiration for all Assamese citizens, particularly those from the Moran community.

Following this declaration, the Government of Assam has officially declared November 19, 2024, as a Restricted Holiday (RH) to commemorate "Bir Raghav Moran Divas." The notification, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), was signed by Commissioner & Secretary MS Manivannan and aims to celebrate Moran's heroic contributions to the nation.

The restricted holiday will apply to State Government employees, allowing them to participate in various commemorative activities and events dedicated to Bir Raghav Moran's legacy. The move follows a request from the Assam Moran Sabha and Sadou Moran Satra Santha, reflecting the community's long-standing desire to honor their historical hero.