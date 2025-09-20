Assam declares three-day mourning for Zubeen Garg, Himanta Biswa Sarma to leave for Delhi

The Government of Assam has announced a three-day state mourning from September 20 to 22, 2025, following the sudden demise of legendary singer, filmmaker, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.



In an official statement, the government expressed profound grief over the loss, noting that Garg’s contribution to Assamese music and cinema has left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural identity.



As part of the mourning protocol, all official entertainment events, ceremonial dinners, and cultural programmes have been suspended. The Seva Saptah activities that involve large public gatherings or distribution of benefits have also been postponed until after the mourning period. However, service-driven initiatives such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support programmes for tuberculosis patients, and plantation drives will continue without interruption.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to leave for Delhi this afternoon at 3 PM, accompanied by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, on a special flight. While the purpose of the high-level visit has not been officially disclosed, it is expected to include significant discussions in the national capital.



Authorities have urged citizens to observe the mourning period with solemnity while ensuring that essential activities continue smoothly. The government reiterated that this period is meant to honour the memory of Zubeen Garg and the immense cultural legacy he leaves behind.