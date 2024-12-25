A highly decomposed and mummified body was discovered in a char area near Chala Kura in Dhubri, sparking concern among locals. The body surfaced as unusually low water levels in the Brahmaputra River exposed parts of the riverbed typically submerged during the monsoon season.

Residents stumbled upon the remains while carrying out daily activities. The body, likely exposed to the elements for weeks or months, was found in an advanced state of decomposition, complicating identification efforts.

The char area, a river island usually difficult to access, has become more visible due to the receding water. Local authorities have yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, and appeals have been made for information to assist in identifying the deceased.

The discovery has raised concerns about the environmental shifts affecting the Brahmaputra, as receding water levels increasingly reveal hidden dangers and unaddressed issues in the river’s depths.