The body of a man, missing for three days, was found in Chaygaon, Guwahati on Sunday, May 12. The decomposed body was discovered on the roadside in the Tokoradia Mazpar area of Chaygaon.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Hemanta Kalita, son of Uma Kalita. Hemanta had been missing since May 9, with his phone switched off for several days.

The discovery of Hemanta's body has caused a commotion in the area with locals alleging murder. Chaygaon police have recovered the body and initiated an investigation.

Also read: Voting underway for 96 seats in Lok Sabha fourth phase polling