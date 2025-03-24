Assam police in Jagun under Tinsukia district recovered a decomposed unidentified body from the Burhidihing River in the Kathchamara area on March 24 morning. The discovery has raised concerns, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.



According to sources, local residents first spotted the body floating in the river and promptly informed the police. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and took it into custody for further examination.



In a significant development, the deceased was found wearing a vest featuring the logo of the NCP candidate from the 49 No. Diyun-Bordumsa constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.





This detail has added a layer of intrigue to the case, with authorities now working to establish the identity of the deceased and determine whether any political connections are involved.



Police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and further details will be revealed following forensic analysis.