The Government of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has instituted the 10th of every month as Pension and Orunodoi Day. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to economically disadvantaged families across the state.

The scheme benefits 43,80,741 individuals, with a total monthly disbursement of Rs 384.62 crore. The funds are transferred directly into the beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring timely and efficient distribution.

The Arunodoi scheme has been expanded to include the Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension and the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Sahayata Yojana. Additionally, the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Old Age Pension, National Disabled Pension, Widows Pension, and Old Age Pension schemes are also part of this comprehensive financial assistance program.