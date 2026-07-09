Assam: Deka Satradhikar's son arrested for alleged sexual abuse of bhaona artist in Sivasagar

Sivasagar Police arrested Kirtikamal Dev Goswami, son of Sachindradev Goswami, the Deka Satradhikar of Sri Sri Salaguri Satra, in connection with an alleged sexual abuse case involving a male Bhaona artist.

According to the police, the accused was taken into custody late on Wednesday, July 8 night after undergoing nearly seven hours of interrogation. The arrest was made following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim, who is currently 19 years old.

The complainant alleged that he had been subjected to repeated sexual harassment, physical abuse, and mental harassment by the accused since he was 15 years old. The victim, who performs female roles in traditional Bhaona theatre, also alleged that the accused threatened and intimidated him into remaining silent about the abuse.

The FIR further alleges that the accused recorded multiple videos of the victim on his mobile phone and retained them, allegedly using them to exert pressure and prevent disclosure of the incidents.

Based on the complaint, Sivasagar Police registered Case No. 130/2026 and arrested Kirtikamal Dev Goswami under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have also invoked Section 377 as an additional charge in the case.

The investigation is currently underway, and police are examining all available evidence as part of the probe.