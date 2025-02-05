The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 62.79 crore for three projects under the special package of the Bodo Accord 2020, with an additional Rs 658.20 crore allocated for 11 more projects at various approval stages. However, despite the sanction, no funds have been released due to the Assam Government's failure to submit a formal request.

In response to a parliamentary query by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region (MDONER), Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, clarified that the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed on January 27, 2020, committed ₹750 crore from the Central Government, matched by an equal contribution from the Assam Government, totaling ₹1,500 crore for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) over three years.

Dr. Majumdar stated that MDONER has so far received project proposals worth ₹720.99 crore from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). However, as of December 12, 2024, no funds have been disbursed due to the Assam Government's pending request submission.

The delay has sparked concerns over the timely execution of developmental initiatives promised under the Bodo Peace Accord, which aimed to foster growth and stability in BTR. Local representatives and stakeholders have urged the Assam Government to expedite the process to ensure the region benefits from the accord without further delays.