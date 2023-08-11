In a major step towards the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the State of Assam, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final order on August 11. Over 1200 representations were considered and addressed, leading to the finalization of this proposal.

After meticulous consideration of a diverse array of representations, the Commission has revealed its revised nomenclature for 19 Assembly Constituencies and 1 Parliamentary Constituency.

Revised Assembly Constituency Names:

Mankachar - Revised to BirsingJarua South Salmara - Revised to Mankachar Manikpur - Revised to Srijangram Bhowanipur - Revised to Bhowanipur – Sorbhog Rupshi - Revised to Pakabetbari Boko (ST) - Revised to Boko-Chaygaon (ST) Hajo (SC) - Revised to Hajo-Sualkuchi (SC) Gobardhana - Revised to Manas Batadraba - Revised to Dhing Nagaon - Revised to Nagaon-Batadraba Sootea - Revised to Nadaur Chabua - Revised to Chabua-Lahowal Moran - Revised to Khowang Dima Hasao (ST) - Revised to Haflong (ST) Algapur - Revised to Algapur – Katlicherra Badarpur - Revised to Karimganj North North Karimganj - Revised to Karimganj South South Karimganj - Revised to Patharkandi Ratabari (SC) - Revised to Ram Krishna Nagar

Revised Parliamentary Constituency Name:

Darrang - Revised to Darrang-Udalguri

The extensive consultative exercise, spanning three days of public hearings in Guwahati in July 2023, served as a vital platform for diverse stakeholders to voice their opinions and suggestions on the draft proposal. The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, considered the differing perspectives presented during the hearings.

The process involved careful deliberation and assessment of the representations received from members of the public, political parties, and organizations. Of the total 1222 suggestions and objections, around 45% were incorporated into the final proposal, demonstrating the Commission's responsiveness to constructive feedback.

The final order is based on the 2001 Census figures as mandated by Articles 170 and 82 of the Constitution. The total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly remains at 126, while the allocation of seats in the House of People for Assam remains at 14.

Prominent among the revisions are the allocation of 19 Assembly constituencies and 2 Parliamentary constituencies for Scheduled Tribes and 9 Assembly constituencies and 1 Parliamentary constituency for Scheduled Castes. These reservations adhere to the provisions of Article 330 and 332 of the Constitution.

Key highlights of the delimitation order:

Administrative Units: The lowest administrative unit has been retained as the basis for delimitation, with villages in rural areas and wards in urban areas remaining intact throughout the state.

Enhanced Representation: The number of Scheduled Caste (SC) assembly seats has increased from 8 to 9, and Scheduled Tribe (ST) assembly seats have been increased from 16 to 19.

Name Revisions: In response to representations, the Commission has revised the names of 19 Assembly constituencies and 1 Parliamentary constituency.

Reservation Continuity: The Diphu and Kokrajhar Parliamentary seats remain reserved for ST. The Lakhimpur Parliamentary seat remains unreserved.

Pairing of Names: The final order introduces paired names for certain constituencies, such as Darrang-Udalgiri, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, Nagaon-Batadraba, and more, as per public demand.