The delimitation process in Assam has reached a critical stage as the Election Commission has received an overwhelming response from the public. A total of 467 suggestions and objections have been submitted from 31 districts across the state.

From the 31 districts in Assam, citizens and various stakeholders have come forward to voice their concerns, suggestions, and objections regarding the draft notification published by the Election Commission on June 20, 2023.

In Kokrajhar District, a total of 12 suggestions and objections have been received from the public. Dr. Dinanath Basumatary, the Working President of the All Bodo Senior Citizens Forum, along with others, emphasized the importance of preserving the reservations for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Hill Areas (HPCs) and Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) as per the existing constitutional provisions. Their plea was to maintain the status quo of Article 330(1) I and 332, which ensure ST reservations in HPCs and LACs. Additionally, concerns were raised about the adjustment of 6 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area with the non-sixth Scheduled HPC named Darrang. Another demand was made to allocate 2 seats in the HPCs under the Bodoland and Territorial Council Area, specifically in Kokrajhar (ST) and Udalguri (ST).

In Dhubri District, 17 suggestions and objections have been submitted by the public. One of the key requests was to retain Hatipota-Pt.II village in 27-East Bilasipara AC instead of Mankachar AC.

South Salmara District has witnessed one objection during this process. Mostaq Mohammed Moksedur Hassan, the President of the Aam Admi Party, has requested a correction in the proposed 9-Mankachar AC and 11-South Salmara AC. The suggestion is to align the proposed constituencies with three existing ACs, namely Mankachar AC with existing Mankachar Block and Fekamari Block (Part), South Salmara AC with existing South Salmara Block and Fekamari Block (Part), and Bahir Salmara AC with Bisring Jarua Block and Jamadarhat Block.

Goalpara District has witnessed 20 suggestions from the public. Sri Mahananda Dev Sarmah and others, representing the Kamarpota Rajah Gaon Unnyar Committee, have requested the retention of Kamarpota village in Dudhnoi AC (ST) instead of Goalpara East AC. Their plea is aimed at ensuring a more suitable representation for the community.

In addition to the public's engagement, various political parties have also actively participated in the delimitation process. Six political parties, including the Lok Janashakti Party, Assam TMC, and United Opposition Forum, have submitted their suggestions and objections. The Lok Janashakti Party has welcomed and supported the newly proposed draft of delimitation, particularly the reservation of Nowboicha AC for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Assam TMC has expressed concerns about the ground reality, people's sentiment, historical background, and geographical compactness. They have urged the Election Commission to put the draft proposal on hold and conduct the exercise based on the 2026 census. The United Opposition Forum has sought clarification on the use of the 2001 census instead of the available 2011 census and has made suggestions for a more convenient geographical shape of the proposed new constituencies. They have also requested that the exercise be deferred until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in respect of Assam is finalized.

Notably, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the President of the United Opposition Forum, which includes Assam TMC, has raised his concerns regarding the delimitation process. He has stated that the Election Commission has not taken into account the ground reality, emotions, sentiments of the people, historical background of certain constituencies, and geographical compactness of the Assembly Constituencies (ACs). The United Opposition Forum has urged the Election Commission to keep the draft proposal of delimitation in abeyance and conduct the exercise based on the 2026 census.

The Election Commission, in its commitment to a fair and transparent process will review and analyze all the suggestions and objections received from the public.