Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the final delimitation of Assam constituencies will benefit Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, "If you look at the delimitation of Assam, it is targeting the Opposition seats. Lok Sabha seats occupied by the Congress party in Kaliabor, Nagaon and Barpeta have been especially targetted by the BJP. AIUDF has benefitted. So, it exposes the nexus between AIUDF and BJP. But if BJP thinks that the new delimitation of Assam will help them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, then they are mistaken. The mood is for the INDIA alliance...In the 2024 elections, across India and across Assam, the INDIA alliance and Congress party will do especially well."



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Further, the Congress leader also alleged that althought the delimitation of Assam is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission has decided not to wait for the Supreme Court to give its final order and has gone ahead with publishing the delimitation list.

"The delimitation of Assam is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court. The Election Commission has decided not to wait for the Supreme Court to give its final order and has gone ahead with publishing the delimitation list. If you see this in conjunction with the Bill that was recently introduced in the Parliament where the CJI has been removed from the selection panel of election commissioners, it shows that the BJP does not want the CJI and Supreme Court to have a role in an unbiased Election Commission. But I don't think this will have any impact on the 2024 election results because overall, there is a mood building up for the INDIA alliance," says Congress MP.