Assam Chief Minister Himanat Biswa Sarma on August 16 said that the President of India Draupadi Murmu has approved Delimitation notification by ECI for state.

"Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati Jai Aai Asom," said Sarma wrote on X.

It needs mention here that the delimitation process in Assam has reached a critical stage as the Election Commission has received an overwhelming response from the public.

A total of 467 suggestions and objections have been submitted from 31 districts across the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 16 said that the state government will shortly commence administrative re-organisation work following the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

From the 31 districts in Assam, citizens and various stakeholders have come forward to voice their concerns, suggestions, and objections regarding the draft notification published by the Election Commission on June 20, 2023.