Minister of Social justice and social empowerment Pijush Hazarika said that delimitation process will cater to the need of the indigenous by protecting their identity.



Hazarika said this during a sudden visit to a private de-addiction centre in Nagaon.

The visit from the minister set the owners and the staff of the centre on their toes.



It has been alleged that many of the de-addiction centres are set up in order to satisfy the greed of the owners.



Minister Hazarika became furious after seeing the condition of such a centre at Pani village Chari Ali in Nagaon.



Reportedly there were only 15 beds in the de-addiction centre instead of the 35 inmates. The kitchen was in an unhygienic environment as well.

The minister has given deadline to the owner of the de-addiction centre.

Minister Piyush Hazarika has threatened to close down the de-addiction centre if it is not made fit for patients within 15 days.



Minister Piyush Hazarika also said that the Assam government will take action if the family of Wahida Begum, a woman from Nagaon, who is lodged in a Pakistani jail, requests the Assam government to bring Waheeda from a Pakistani jail.

Minister Hazarika has been continuously making sudden visits to rehabilitation centres in order to check their status. Hazarika many a times was seen furious if condition of centres was not up to the mark. This led to many owners of centres to keep their centres updated according to norms and properly catering to the need of inmates.

Earlier, Hazarika on January 2, 2023, had paid a surprise visit to three rehabilitation centres in Guwahati and expressed his satisfaction over the comparative improvement of their condition.

Last year, after taking charge of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the minister was surprised to see the poor condition of the centres.



Following this, the minister had met with the owners of the rehabilitation centres based in Guwahati and asked for improvement in the conditions of the centres.



Minister Hazarika also asked the department to prepare some guidelines for running a rehab centre in Assam.

To follow up the same Minister Hazarika had visited three rehab centres namely Peace Foundation, Kripa Foundation and Recovery Wellness Society and expressed his satisfaction over the improving condition of the centres.

During his visit to the rehab centres, minister Hazarika spoke to the inmates of the centres and tried to know their opinions.