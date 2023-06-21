Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies for the state of Assam, a massive uproar has been witnessed among the opposition parties of the state.

Congress claims that BJP will cry with this kind of delimitation process while AIUDF slammed the Congress party for being the B team of the saffron party.

Speaking to the media All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said, "Whatever Himanta Biswa Sarma has done along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah justifies that only two parties should be in Assam BJP or Congress."

"The target is to reduce Muslim votes and it is a bad intention of the BJP party and we do not support it," the AIUDF chief added.

Further, the AIUDF chief also asserted that the party has called for a meeting to take further course of action.



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Speaking on the Congress party's claim on its disagreement with the proposed delimitation draft, to this the AIUDF chief said that there is a strong understanding between Congress and BJP.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma has done this in favour of Congress...and it is hence proved that Congress is not B but A plus team of BJP party in Assam," said AIUDF chief.

Badruddin Ajmal asserted that AIUDF strongly opposes the delimitation process and will visit New Delhi.

In the proposed delimitation draft, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly and in the Lok Sabha from Assam has been retained as 126 and 14 respectively. However, several new constituencies have been carved out while some existing ones have been merged with others, keeping in mind the changed demography.

The ECI has proposed to increase the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in the assembly from 16 to 19 and from 8 to 9 respectively. It has also recommended increasing the number of assembly seats by one in West Karbi Anglong's autonomous districts and three in Bodoland's autonomous council areas (from 16 to 19).