The Democratic Youth Federation of India organized a protest in Bijni, Chirang district against the recent hike in municipal taxes, electricity charges, toll tax, and drug prices. The protest was held in front of the office of the Bijni sub-divisional magistrate and was initiated by the Bongaigaon-Chirang district committee of the Federation.

The two-hour protest began at 11 a.m., during which the protesters raised slogans and voiced their demands. The main aim of the protest was to highlight the difficulties faced by the public due to the sudden increase in taxes and drug prices.

The Federation presented a memorandum containing seven demands to the Prime Minister through the Bijni sub-divisional magistrate. The demands included a rollback of the hike in taxes and drug prices, ensuring affordable healthcare for all, and stopping the privatization of public services.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's policies and called for immediate action to be taken to address the concerns of the public. They also urged the government to take steps to reduce the burden on the common people and to provide relief to those who have been affected by the recent increase in prices.