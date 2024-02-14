Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said his government is democratising the recruitment process by planning to give a five per cent weightage in total marks of a candidate if his or her family does not have anyone working in government or any PSU firm.

During a discussion on the state budget for 2024-25 in the Assam assembly, Sarma also claimed that not a single irregularity has taken place in filling up more than 94,000 government posts since he took charge in 2021.

"We are democratising the government job sector. We have seen that one house may have 3-4 government employees, while the next house may not have even a single one working in the sector. Having a government staffer in a family gives a sense of stability," he said.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government is pushing ahead in its target of providing one lakh government jobs to the youths of the state during its tenure. The government has already moving ahead hastily towards achieving the target.

Only February 12, the day the state budget was tabled, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced several major announcements. These measures aim to address unemployment, enhance infrastructure, and support religious pilgrimages.

Starting with a significant boost for job seekers the budget introduced a novel approach by providing a 5 per cent extra marks advantage to a single jobless family. This move is designed to offer additional opportunities and support to those in need of employment.

The promising revelation was followed with the announcement that 35,910 individuals will secure government jobs in the year 2024. This commitment signals the government's dedication to bolstering the workforce and fostering economic growth.