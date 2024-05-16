As the monsoon season approaches, health authorities in Dhubri district have stepped up efforts to raise awareness and combat the threat of dengue fever. Dhubri has reported four cases of dengue fever in the current financial year, all of which have recovered, according to officials.

On National Dengue Day, a press conference was held at the premises of the Joint Director of Health Services, where officials outlined the preventive measures being taken. In attendance were Dr Mukul Chandra Barman, Joint Director of Health Services in-charge, Dr Arup Chowdhury, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Nazia Khatun, District Carrier Disease Control Officer, and Mayez Uddin Ahmed, District Media Expert, National Health Mission Dhubri.

Dr Arup Chowdhury, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, explained that dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes species of mosquitoes, which can cause high fever, headaches, rash, muscle and joint pain, vomiting, and nausea. In severe cases, it can lead to life-threatening bleeding and shock.

The dengue mosquito thrives in urban areas and breeds in water-filled containers found within homes, such as refrigerator drip trays, empty bottles, containers, discarded tires, and other sources of stagnant water.

To combat the spread of dengue, Dr Chowdhury emphasised the importance of avoiding mosquito bites, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when the insects are most active. He also stressed the need for improved sanitation, clean drinking water, and adequate housing, particularly in underprivileged areas.

The district health authorities are conducting anti-dengue awareness campaigns, blood sample collections, and mosquito net distribution at various health centers and educational institutions.