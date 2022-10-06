In the wake of frequently rising cybercrime cases, Assam's Department of Telecommunications (DOT), on October 6 urged people to report such cases on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

''Cyber Jagrookta Diwas- Are you a victim of cybercrime? If Yes, Please call 1930 & report the incident at https://cybercrime.gov.in Issued in the public interest by Assam LSA, Dept. of Telecom, Govt. of India,'' the message from DOT Assam read.

Launched by the Indian government’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Cyber Jagrukta Divas is an initiative that was brought under the I4C scheme with an aim of raising cybersecurity awareness among the public.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had requested all offices, branches, and sections of Public Sector Units (PSU) to observe Cyber Jagrookta Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month and prepare an Annual Action Plan in this regard.

The organizations like Schools, colleges, universities, Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), municipalities, and offices are requested to observe Cyber Jagrookta Diwas by generating cybersecurity awareness through seminars, workshops, quiz competitions, interactive sessions, and case studies.

The portal named National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is an initiative of the Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report cybercrime complaints online.

The portal caters to complaints pertaining to cyber crimes only with a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

As per the information available on this portal, complaints reported here are dealt with by law enforcement agencies/police based on the information available in the complaints. It is imperative to provide correct and accurate details while filing a complaint for prompt action.