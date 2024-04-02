In an awareness meeting held at Dhubri district's deputy commissioner conference hall in connection with the upcoming Parliamentary election 2024, Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program (SVEEP) cell organised the inauguration ceremony of the new election mascot of the Dhubri Election district.



The election mascot, "Pradipta," designed by artist Sanjib Basak, incorporates elements of traditional earthenware sculpture and the sholapith art form. This innovative design aims to raise awareness about the importance of voting among the public. The slogan "Let's all vote together" encapsulates the spirit of collective participation in the electoral process, emphasizing the significance of every citizen's vote. Through its unique design and compelling message, "Pradipta" serves as a symbol of civic engagement and encourages people to exercise their democratic right to vote.



Addressing the people Dhubri district deputy commissioner Dibakar Nath inaugurated the new election maskot, song and selfie point and delivered speech to encourage the new voters about ethical voting and for high turnout in the upcoming election.



The officials of the district administration including Development Commissioner of Dhubri District Pallab Majumdar, Additional Commissioners of the district Banti Talukdar, Santana Bora and district election officer Masi Tapno and other officials were present on the event.