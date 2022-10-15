The deputy director of Assam’s Handloom and Textile department, identified as Bipul Kalita committed suicide on October 15.

As per reports, the body of Kalita was recovered earlier this morning on October 15 from a housing complex at Ghoramara in Guwahati.

Kalita was a resident of Pragjyotish Housing Complex, Ghoramara, Guwahati.

ACP Basistha Tridip Bordoloi while speaking exclusively to India Today NE said, “A preliminary investigation has been initiated. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death.”

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the room where Kalita’s body was recovered.

The suicide note mentions that Kalita has taken this drastic step of ending his life due to two persons namely, Suresh Neog and Mridul Nath.

In the suicide note, both of these persons mentioned, allegedly betrayed the deceased Bipul Kalita.

Bipul Kalita's suicide note mentioned that both Suresh Neog and Mridul Nath are in good terms with one S. Sinha

"I chose this route because of the betrayal of Suresh Neog. I can't trust people. Mridul Nath also betrayed me. Suresh Neog (8003029669) and Mridul Nath (7002233105). Suresh Neog is good with S Sinha (Samir Singga-sic), sir and with Mridul (Company)," mentioned the suicide note.

Further investigation has been initiated into the incident.