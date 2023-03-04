The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam has arrested the Deputy Inspector of Schools in Kamrup Metro, Buddha Kataky, for accepting a bribe. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a complainant in his office at Rihabari in Guwahati. Kataky had demanded the bribe for providing relief in the audit of the development fund of the school. The arrest was made on March 4 and IPS Surendra Kumar informed about the incident on Twitter.

This is not the first time that officials have been arrested on bribery charges in Assam. On February 3, three government employees were apprehended for allegedly demanding money from complainants for processing their documents. The first arrest was of a 'lat mandal' of Koliabar revenue circle of Nagaon, Pranjal Bora, who had demanded money for issuing land sale permission. The second arrest was of a senior assistant of the office of Registrar, Cooperative Society, Bidyadhar Das, for accepting money to process a pension file. The third arrest was of a block elementary education officer of Matia block in Goalpara district, Bajlul Basit Sarkar, who had taken a bribe for signing bank loan documents.

Corruption is a major problem in India and has been a hindrance to development for decades. It is essential to take strict action against those who indulge in such activities to curb the problem and ensure accountability.