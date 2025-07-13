Assam Deputy Speaker backs eviction drives, accuses Congress of encouraging encroachment

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, has strongly endorsed the state government's recent eviction drives, stating that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the "right action" by removing illegal encroachments on government land.



Speaking to the media, Momin asserted that the land in question had been unlawfully occupied by what he termed "illegal immigrants," and that their eviction was both necessary and long overdue.



“These illegal occupants have been evicted. This move should have been implemented decades ago,” he stated, adding that previous governments failed to act.



Momin went on to criticize the Congress party, accusing it of deliberately neglecting the issue for political gain. “The Congress government did not act because their intention was to ruin the state and provide shelter to Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam,” he alleged.