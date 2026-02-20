Assam deputy speaker brands Congress chargesheet a Gandhi family stunt

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, rubbished a 20-point "chargesheet" against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's BJP government as a personal venture by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress accuses the government of corruption, job shortages, and resource mismanagement, but Momin predicted doom for the opposition. "It is a chargesheet by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra... They tried twice and lost in elections... In 2026, Congress will have the lowest number of seats in the upcoming elections," he said.

The chargesheet, unveiled by Priyanka Gandhi on February 19 at Guwahati's Manvendra Sharma Complex, stems from a committee led by MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Five teams toured Assam, consulting grassroots groups, indigenous communities, businesses, and intellectuals to compile public grievances.

Key claims target a "syndicate raj" in Dispur, protection for rat-hole mining, and Assam's alleged role as a smuggling hub for drugs and banned goods via international borders. It details syndicate fees on essentials like timber, coal, sand, Burmese betel nut, poultry, and spices at checkpoints for smooth passage.

APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi hailed Priyanka's involvement as proof of Congress's election focus, with Bordoloi stressing the document captures "allegations made by the people of Assam against the state government."

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam backed the move, noting, "Congress has taken these elections very seriously... The 20-point chargesheet declared against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is a good thing." Party colleague Rafiqul Islam pressed Priyanka to visit often, like PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"PM Modi visits here every two months, and the HM visits every month. The central leader of the Congress should also visit frequently... The minorities of Assam were tortured mentally," he said.

AIUDF treads a tightrope, echoing Congress critiques of BJP while eyeing the same minority votes in the 2026 race.