Regarding the imposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Assam Assembly deputy speaker Numal Momin has said that the rules of CAA will be coming soon. He further stated that the rules have been framed in such a way that will not create any disturbace or misunderstanding among the people.

"Rules (of CAA) will be coming very soon and it will not cause any disturbance or misunderstanding among the people because the act says that December 31, 2014 is the cut-off date... These people came during the Congress regime. It is not that the BJP is bringing any additional people from Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan whether they are Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi. It is our commitment to give shelter to those communities who have been persecuted in the name of religion and have come to India before December 31, 2014," said Momin.

The Assam Assembly deputy speaker further said that people are spreading a misconception that India will become a dumping ground of refugees as it is not going to be.

"People are spreading a misconception that India will become a dumping ground. Not a single person after December 31, 2014, will be covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act. The culprit is Congress who brought all those people during their time. These people came and we are giving shelter to them because of the persecution they had in these three countries. They (Congress) are more interested in giving shelter to Rohingyas. This dual nature of opposition including the Congress it's quite clear and people of our country will not tolerate such propaganda," said Momin.

The topic of the CAA has got heated up after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently affirmed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources have recently revealed that the Ministry Of Home Affairs could notify the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA) before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Sources said that the CAA would ensure the processing of Indian citizenship applications from persecuted minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.