A team of officials from the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes office in Assam's Dhubri seized important documents from a hotel in the town that provided definitive information on alleged fraudulent transactions reported by a complainant.

The 'Brahmaputra Hotel' in Dhubri has been the subject of a complaint, at the state's Commissioner's Office of Taxes, against alleged fraudulent transactions, according to Mousumi Bhattacharjee, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Dhubri.

Higher-ranking department officials directed the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes' office in Dhubri to seize all the crucial records and bill books belonging to the "Brahmaputra Hotel" based on the complaint, those documents must be verified in accordance with all applicable laws.

As Bhattacharjee remarked, the formal processes and investigation into the situation are currently in progress. We are verifying the said hotel's paperwork, we will pursue legal action against the "Brahmaputra Hotel" in accordance with the allegations whenever they are proven, till then the hotel's activities can continue.