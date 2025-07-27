Assam: Deshbhakti Quiz 2025 sees enthusiastic statewide participation, honours freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan

The Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati echoed with fervent patriotism and vibrant intellect as the Deshbhakti Quiz 2025 witnessed a massive turnout of young minds from across Assam and beyond. Organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam, the quiz formed a key part of the Deshbhakti Divas celebrations, paying tribute to the revered freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phukan.

Held in honour of Phukan—whose contributions to India’s freedom struggle remain etched in Assam’s history—the event drew a record participation of 338 teams, comprising school students, college groups, and independent quizzers. Each team had three members, and participation was free and open to all.

The quiz spanned themes of India’s independence movement, Assam’s cultural heritage, and patriotic milestones, offering participants an opportunity to delve into the rich legacy of sacrifice and struggle exemplified by figures like Tarun Ram Phukan (1877–1939). Born on January 22, 1877, Phukan was a prominent leader who significantly shaped Assam’s freedom movement.

Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the event and commended the enthusiastic spirit of the participants. “It is truly heartening to see such dynamic and knowledgeable youth. Their performance reflects a deep-rooted respect for the nation’s history,” he remarked.

Quizmaster Ochintya Sharma conducted the contest through multiple intense rounds, culminating in a high-energy finale featuring the six top-performing teams. The winners were awarded substantial cash prizes—Rs 1,00,000 for first place, Rs 75,000 for second, and Rs 50,000 for third. Adding to the excitement, audience members also walked away with prizes worth Rs 75,000 through live interactive rounds.

The event not only tested knowledge but also reignited patriotic fervour among the youth, making it a fitting homage to Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan’s indelible legacy.