Assam: Deshi Jonogusti body slams new central committee, warns of action

The Sadau Deshi Jonogusti Jatiya Sangsad, Assam (SDJJS) convened an emergency executive meeting in Dhubri to address growing internal strife and organisational disputes.

The meeting, presided over by President Manzurul Hasan Rana, witnessed the participation of around 200 members representing 35 anchalik committees from Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

The primary agenda was the controversial formation of a new central committee on August 31, which the SDJJS denounced as unconstitutional and unauthorised. A resolution was passed condemning the move, with the organisation warning that stern measures, including legal action, would be taken against those responsible for attempting to create a parallel leadership. Members were also urged to refrain from using the organisation’s name without authorisation.

The meeting further deliberated on the alleged anti-organisation activities of the Dhubri District Committee president. Expressing regret and disapproval, the members resolved to initiate disciplinary measures and formed a five-member committee to oversee the process.

The gathering also discussed preparations for the first death anniversary of the organisation’s founder president, the late Inamul Haque, a former AASU leader. Haque, who had established SDJJS to safeguard the rights and interests of Assam’s Deshi Muslim community, passed away last year. Following his demise, Manzurul Hasan Rana was unanimously chosen as president on December 8, 2024.

Reaffirming their trust in Rana’s leadership, members pledged their continued support, stressing the importance of unity to carry forward the vision and legacy of the late founder.