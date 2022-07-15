State Health Minister Keshav Mahanta took an important decision on prevention of Japanese Encephalitis in a meeting with top officials of the health department at the NHM state office on Thursday.

As per the decision, few designated civil hospitals across 10 districts have been delegated for emergency treatment of Japanese Encephalitis patients.

These designated hospitals will have all the necessary facilities including doctors, medicines and ICUs for treatment of Japanese Encephalitis.

The Health department of Assam has taken special measures to prevent the recent outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis in several districts of Assam.

The number of cases of Japanese Encephalitis in the state has been increasing rapidly since the floods subsided.

There are already many cases of Japanese Encephalitis in Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Chirang, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Darrang and other districts.

Till now 16 deaths have been reported due to Japanese Encephalitis in the state.

Earlier, treatment for Japanese Encephalitis was available only in medical college hospitals of the state.