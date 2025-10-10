Assam designer pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at Lakmé Fashion Week

Assam-based designer Sanjukta Dutta opened her latest show at Lakmé Fashion Week with a handwoven saree featuring the portrait and lyrics of Assam icon Zubeen Garg, merging music, memory, and textile artistry on the runway.

Her collection, Gadhuli – The Twilight, drew inspiration from the fleeting hour between day and night, combining traditional Assamese weaves with contemporary silhouettes in black and maroon.

The show featured a live violin performance by Sunita Bhuyan, honouring the centenary of musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika. Dutta reimagined the traditional mekhela chador through modern cuts, presenting sarees, dhotis, structured skirts, and anarkalis that showcased intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari was the showstopper, wearing one of the collection’s signature ensembles that highlighted the elegance and cultural richness of Assam. “Walking for this collection felt like carrying a piece of Assamese heritage,” Kothari said.

The presentation captured the duality of twilight—its stillness and intensity, mystery and grace—through textures, motifs, and detailing, reinforcing Dutta’s vision of fashion as a bridge between Assam’s heritage and modern expression.