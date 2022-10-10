Despite poor weather and a forecast of heavy rain, a total of 8384 tourists including 61 foreign tourists visited the Kaziranga National Park.

More than 8,000 tourists including foreign tourists visited Kaziranga National Park in the last week of October even after only two parts of the Kaziranga national park have been opened for tourists.

Of these, 4234 tourists visited the Bagori forest area of the park while 4150 tourists visited the Kohora forest area.

It needs mention here that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), famous for its one-horned rhinoceros, officially opened to visitors on October 2 for the season 2022-23.

However, due to inclement weather, park authorities only opened a section of the Bagori and Kohora forest areas to tourists.

On the other hand, Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, the divisional forest officer informed that the remaining two forest sections of the park are scheduled to open in November, along with the beginning of elephant safaris, although everything is completely dependent on the weather.