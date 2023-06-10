As the heat wave continues in Assam the farmers and tea growers are the worst affected, they said on 10 June.

"Due to the uncertainty of rain, I and many other farmers of our village is not sowing paddy seeds. It may cause suffering of paddy cultivation this year. " Jatin Moran, a farmer in Tinsukia district of upper Assam told India Today NE

"There was smart shower yesterday evening yet again there is no relief from the heat wave conditions. The power cut is multiplying the sufferings.Above all it is badly affecting the tea gardens " Brahmanand Goswami,59,manager of Goswami Tea Estate told India Today NE on June 10 .

In the last week of April this year also hailstones had badly damaged the Tea Gardens.

However, the northeast region witnessed increased rainfall activity in the last 24 hours till Friday .

A forecast by Indian Metrological Department ( IMD ) told India Today NE , " Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon into some parts of the Northeastern states by Saturday. Conditions are also becoming favourable for advance of the Southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of the Northeastern states and some parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim by Sunday. "

The normal date of the arrival of the monsoon in the northeast is June 5 .

Simultaneously, moisture incursion due to strong low level southerly and south-westerly winds from the way of Bengal to the north East is very likely during the next 5 days.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur over the northeast during the next five days.

On the other hand, In a devastating turn of events, two individuals lost their lives and five others sustained serious injuries after being struck by lightning in Sivsagar. The victims, identified as Ajay Yain and Diganta Mili, were working in a paddy field when tragedy struck.

The sudden lightning strike proved fatal for Ajay Yain and Diganta Mili, tragically cutting short their lives. Additionally, Bikram Yain, son of Ajay Yain, Ganesh Mili, Putula Yain, and Urmila Yain suffered severe injuries in the incident.

The injured individuals were transported to Sivsagar civil Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Sivsagar Constituency MLA Akhil Gogoi, accompanied by police personnel and officials from the Digester Management, visited the affected village to assess the situation firsthand. MLA Akhil Gogoi expressed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them that he would take all necessary steps to facilitate the treatment and recovery of the injured individuals.

"Such unfortunate incidents of lightning strikes have been happening with farmers, and we have witnessed them in the last few years. This is a phenomenon of nature and a regrettable incident. There is a scarcity of water in the paddy fields, leading them to dry up. Therefore, I appeal to the government of Assam to provide water facilities for the farmers in the paddy fields, enabling them to carry out cultivation. I will personally engage in discussions with the agricultural department regarding this matter. Without proper funding and irrigation measures, no families will benefit. Hence, I urge the government to prioritize the welfare of farmers.", said Akhil Gogoi.

The farmers and small tea growers have been appealing the agricultural ministry of the state and the Union as well to provide a helping hand to them .