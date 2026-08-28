Assam destroys drugs worth Rs 300 crore in 100 days: Himanta

Drugs worth around Rs 300 crore have been destroyed in Assam during the first 100 days of the BJP-led government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 28.

The seized contraband was destroyed at Daulasal in Nalbari district using the state's first dedicated narcotics incinerator.

“Tick tock on the clock, the crackdown doesn't stop. 100 days, 100% action,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“Seizures, arrests, destruction of drug networks, we are sending one message loud and clear: There is no place to hide,” he said, asserting the government's commitment to cracking down on drug peddlers and trafficking networks.

Sharing details of recent operations under the caption “100 days of Surakshit Assam”, Sarma said narcotics worth Rs 300 crore had “gone up in smoke” at the Nalbari facility.

He said drugs worth Rs 472.51 crore were seized during anti-narcotics operations conducted across nine districts over a 10-day period.

The seizures included 30.7 kg of heroin and 5,499 kg of ganja, the Chief Minister said.

The Assam government has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks since Sarma first assumed office as Chief Minister in May 2021.