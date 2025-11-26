Assam detects 32,207 illegal foreigners since 2021, only 1,416 deported

Over 32,000 foreigners have been detected in Assam since 2021, but only 1,416 have been deported so far, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora, in a written reply to a query from Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed, said that between 2021 and October 31, 2025, a total of 32,207 foreigners staying illegally in the state have been identified.

Bora provided a year-wise break-up, stating that 6,304 foreigners were detected in 2021, 8,790 in 2022, 6,703 in 2023, 6,120 in 2024, and 4,290 so far in 2025. He added that only 1,416 of the identified individuals have been deported. Under legal provisions, only the Foreigners Tribunals can officially declare a person as a foreigner in Assam, after which higher courts may be approached if the verdict is contested.

Referring to the Assam Accord, Bora noted that the names of all foreigners who entered Assam on or after March 25, 1971, are to be detected, deleted from electoral rolls, and steps taken for their deportation.

On the issue of border security, Bora said that barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border has been completed on 228.541 km out of a total 267.5 km along the international boundary across Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar, and Sribhumi districts. He added that fencing work on 4.35 km of border along the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi remains pending due to objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The figures and updates highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to identify illegal immigrants and strengthen border security in Assam.