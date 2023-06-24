The relentless floods in Assam have led to the tragic loss of three lives and have left a staggering 407,771 individuals affected, according to the latest Assam Daily Flood Report. The floodwaters have wreaked havoc across the state, causing immense devastation and displacing thousands of residents.

As the monsoon rains continue to unleash their fury, the plight of the affected population worsens. Among the impacted individuals, there are 187,114 males, 167,538 females, and 53,119 children who now find themselves grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

The district of Bajali has suffered the most severe consequences, with a staggering 221,587 residents bearing the brunt of the floods. Barpeta follows closely behind with 103,996 affected individuals, while Nalbari reports 40,668 people facing the dire consequences of the rising waters.

With major rivers like the Brahmaputra at Tezpur and Neamatighat surging beyond danger levels, the situation remains critical. Currently, a total of 15 districts and subdivisions are grappling with the disastrous impact of the floods, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur.

The catastrophic floods have not only displaced residents but have also resulted in a significant toll on animals. A staggering 410,055 animals, including 201,880 large animals, 144,890 small animals, and 63,285 poultry, have been affected by the devastating floods. Heartbreakingly, 964 animals have been swept away by the deluge.

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate and provide assistance to those in need. Five boats have been deployed to rescue stranded individuals, with 14 people already rescued and brought to safety. Additionally, one animal has been successfully evacuated, while 18 medical teams have been mobilized to provide essential healthcare services to those affected.

The floods have not only ravaged lives but have also taken a toll on critical infrastructure. Reports indicate that four significant infrastructure damages have occurred, further compounding the challenges faced by the affected communities. Embankments, crucial for flood protection, have also suffered severe damage, with 15 instances of embankment breaches reported across the affected districts.

In urban areas, the grim situation persists, with waterlogging emerging as a significant concern. Kharupetia Town in the Dalgaon revenue circle of Darrang district has been submerged, causing immense hardships for residents residing in Ward No-1.