Kaziranga National Park (KNP), renowned for its rich biodiversity and as a sanctuary for the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, is grappling with its severest flood in a decade. The park, sprawling across 1,090 square kilometers in Assam, recorded its highest water level of 87.47 meters at Nimatighat in Jorhat district on June 1, surpassing the previous record set in 2017.

According to KNP director Sonali Ghosh, the floods have already claimed the lives of 174 animals, including 10 prized one-horned rhinos. Hog deer, in particular, suffered the heaviest toll with 153 reported deaths, primarily due to drowning in floodwaters, exacerbated by two fatalities from vehicle collisions on the adjacent highway.

"In 2017, the park witnessed its most devastating flood, with 291 animal casualties, including 24 rhinos," Ghosh stated. This year, however, efforts by forest personnel have led to the rescue of 135 animals amidst challenging conditions.

"While the loss of wildlife is concerning, flooding plays a crucial role in maintaining the park's ecosystem and the natural life cycle," stated Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, wildlife biologist and CEO of Aranyak, a biodiversity conservation group in Assam. "Annual floods energize the ecosystem and are vital for sustaining wildlife, including the rhinos along the Brahmaputra river."

Despite the critical situation at Kaziranga, Assam's overall flood scenario is showing signs of improvement. As per the latest bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 13.99 lakh people across 2,545 villages in 26 districts continue to be affected, with 83 reported flood-related fatalities this year.