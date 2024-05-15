Prof. Devendra Jalihal assumed the position of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati today, succeeding Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, who held the additional charge of IIT Guwahati since November 2023.

Before this appointment, Prof. Jalihal served as a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras.

In his inaugural statement as the Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal expressed his honor upon assuming the role, stating, “IIT Guwahati is a prestigious institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF Rankings and high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings. Situated in one of the most biodiverse and economically dynamic locations of the country, this region has experienced rapid infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and industrial growth.”

Highlighting the industrial potential of the region and IIT Guwahati’s strategic position within it, Prof. Jalihal mentioned, “With the upcoming Tata-sponsored Semiconductor testing and packaging industry near Guwahati, IIT Guwahati is poised to lead the technological advancement of the region. As the only IIT in the northeast region, the institute will work to fulfil the aspirations of all the stakeholders.”



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Prof. Devendra Jalihal earned his B.Tech. (Hons) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983 and completed his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University, Durham, USA, in 1992. He joined the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Madras in 1994 and served as the Head of the Department (HoD) from 2016 to 2019. Before assuming his role at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Jalihal chaired the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras, overseeing all educational outreach activities of the institute.

With research interests spanning digital signal processing, wireless communication, real-time voice and video communication, and societal applications of wireless technologies, Prof. Jalihal has contributed to numerous projects, including low-bit-rate video conferencing, tactical communication systems, disaster management communication systems, and satellite communication networks. He also collaborates with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on strategic communication challenges.

IIT Guwahati looks forward to the visionary leadership of Prof. Jalihal, anticipating multi-faceted growth and development under his guidance.