In a very tragic incident, three devotees drowned while taking a holy dip in Arunachal's Parshuram Kund on August 25.

The missing persons have been identified as Lilawati Devi(60) wife of Mohan Gupta of Manipur, Manoj Sah(48) and Sobha Sah (38) of Kakopathar, Tinsukia District, Assam.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 AM on August 25, Wakro Circle Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh.



Also Read: Assam: Three drown at Hadhadi waterfalls in Nagaon

Earlier on August 15, three individuals lost their lives in a drowning mishap while attempting to cool off on a scorching Independence Day.

The victims, identified as Dinesh Shah, Nitin Rajak, and another individual whose identity is yet to be confirmed, were part of a group of ten friends who had gathered to enjoy the natural beauty of the Hadhadi Waterfall in Samaguri, Nagaon.

According to witnesses, the group had ventured into the water to take a refreshing bath when the incident occurred. Despite their efforts, three of the friends failed to resurface.