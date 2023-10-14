As the country ushers in the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, the air is filled with fervor as devotees performed rituals early morning of October 14 on Mahalaya, marking the commencement of the festive season.

Devotees across the state of Assam is observing Mahalaya, a significant day in Hindu tradition. Mahalaya marks the beginning of the Devi Paksha and is considered an auspicious time to invoke goddess Durga and seek her blessings. Devotees are gearing up for early morning rituals, including listening to the enchanting recitation of Mahishasura Mardini by the legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

Many will visit river banks and other sacred places to offer tarpan (ritual offerings) to their ancestors. On the auspicious day of Mahalaya, people perform Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan to offer prayers and seek salvation for their ancestors. It is believed that performing these rituals helps ancestors find peace and blessings.

Puja committees and organizers have put in meticulous efforts to create unique and elaborate pandals that reflect the cultural diversity and creativity of the community.

Organizers and authorities are implementing strict safety measures to ensure the well-being of devotees. Adequate arrangements for medical facilities have been put in place. With Mahalaya setting the tone for the festive season, the state eagerly awaits the grand celebration of Durga Puja, which will commence with Maha Sasthi.

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