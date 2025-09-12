Assam: Devotees observe Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev at Madhupur Satra

With deep reverence and spiritual fervour, devotees thronged the sacred Sri Sri Madhupur Satra on September 12 to commemorate the Tirubhav Tithi, or death anniversary, of Vaishnavite saint Sri Sri Madhabdev.

The day-long observance paid homage to the saint’s enduring contributions to Assamese culture and the Ekasarana Dharma.

The rituals began with Naam Prasanga at the Guru Griha, led by Satradhikar Sri Sri Pitambar Ray Atay Prabhu and Deka Satradhikar Madhav Deb Mahanta Prabhu, accompanied by local devotees. Throughout the day, the air of devotion was enriched with chanting, prayers, and discourses reflecting Madhabdev’s spiritual legacy.

Sri Sri Madhabdev, born in 1489 at Baligrama in Lakhimpur, was the foremost disciple and spiritual successor of Srimanta Sankardev. His devotional works, including bhajans and scriptures, remain cornerstones of Assamese Vaishnavism. His earthly journey ended in 1596 at Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, which continues to be a vital pilgrimage site.

In the evening, the audience was moved by Keshab Das’s recitation and interpretation of Bhakti Ratnavali, alongside soulful renditions of Ghosha Naam and Veer Naam by local residents. The day concluded with collective Naam Prasanga at the Guru Ghar and Kirtan Ghar, enveloping the satra in an atmosphere of spiritual unity.