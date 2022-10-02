With the beginning of the week-long Durga Puja festivities in Assam, devotees are thronging puja mandaps to celebrate ‘Durga Aagaman’ (welcoming Goddess Durga).

As today is Mahasaptami and on this occasion a special sweet is prepared in Borpathar in the Golaghat district of Assam, attracting a huge crowd from even far-off places to relish this special ‘mithai’ (sweet).

This special ‘mithai’ known as Imarti earns a lot of respect and prominence during Durga Puja. Customers gather around sweet shops, and hotels in Borpathar to grab this special sweet that is sold in huge numbers during this period.

This particular sweet is made from rice powder and lentils whose popularity has not diminished among the public.

A batter made of Vigna Mungo flour is taken to create this beautiful looking sweet, giving a circular flower shape and which is deep-fried. Post frying, the Imarti is then dipped in sugar syrup.

Amitti, Amriti, Emarti, Omritti, Jahangir, and Jhangiri/Jaangiri are some of their alternate names. Imarti should not be confused with jalebi, which is a sweeter and thinner dessert.

A huge quantity of Imarti is made daily in Borpathar. Some hotels even make 60 to 1 quintal of Imarti on daily basis.

Many people from far-off places visit Borpathar only to enjoy this sweet luxury – Imarti sweet, during the puja festivities.

Watch the video: