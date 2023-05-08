In a gesture of strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between India and Bhutan, Rashmi Shukla, IPS, DGSSB visited the DAIFAM Gate (India-Bhutan Border) 23Bn SSB as part of her tour of Frontier Tezpur.

During her visit, she interacted with her Bhutanese counterpart and local administration officials, exchanging greetings and emphasizing the importance of maintaining the relationship through mutual cooperation.

To further strengthen the bonds, Shukla attended and addressed a Sainik Sammelan of SSB personnel at Company Headquarters Bhairavkunda and joined them for a high tea. Representatives of Bhutan, including Chief Forest Officer, CO and SDO, were present on the occasion.

The visit was marked by the presence of senior officials from the SSB, including Sh. Vinod Nayak, Inspector General Frontier Headquarters Tezpur, Deputy Inspector General Anthony Thami Sector Headquarters Bejpara, Commanding Officer Praveen Kumar, 23Bn Commanding Officer Raj Kumar Khalkho, 61Bn, and jawans.

Towards the end of her visit, Rashmi Shukla visited Indo Bhutan Daifam Gate and heard the concerns of local officials from Bhutan. She expressed her views and wished for India-Bhutan friendly cooperation.