Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced on Thursday that Indian passport holders will be allowed to return from Bangladesh through designated entry points in Assam.

Speaking after a law and order review meeting, Singh stated that Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) will prevent any illegal entry attempts by non-Indians.

He noted that during last month's disturbances, 78 students, including 60 from Assam, returned from Bangladesh.

Singh reiterated that only Indian passport holders would be permitted to enter, and legal action would be taken against illegal entrants. Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share a 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.



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There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj, with two other ICPs in Northeast India at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Singh added that the situation has been monitored regularly, and video conferences have been held with Assam's SPs and BSF officials.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Assam has also discussed the situation with district officials and the BSF. Joint patrolling by BSF and Assam Police is ongoing along the international border.

The developments follow the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 amid massive student protests against a job quota system, resulting in over 500 deaths, including police personnel.