Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta among 500 police officials to receive award from Union Home Ministry
Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta among five hundred officers and policemen across all ranks of Assam Police will be awarded the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the Northeast (NE) Region
Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta among five hundred officers and policemen across all ranks of Assam Police will be awarded the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the Northeast (NE) Region.
The award will be given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
Name and rank are as follows-
1. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam
2. Satyendra Narayan Singh, IPS, Spl. Director of Police (Comm), Assam, Guwahati
3. Anurag Agarwal, IPS, Inspector General of Police (T&AP). Assam, Guwahati.
4. Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanwat, IPS. Asst. Inspector General of Police (A), Assam
5. Amanjeet Kaur, IPS, Asst Inspector General of Police (Admi), Assam Guwahati
6. Prateek Vijoy Kumar Thube IPS, SP Kokrajhar
7. Mulesh Uddin Ahmed, APS, Commandant, 22nd AP (IR) Bn, Likabali, Dhemaji
8. Diganta Kumar Choudhury, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati
9: Longnit Terang APS, Asst. Inspector General Police (L&O), Assam, Guwahati
10. Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS, Asst. Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Guwahati
11. Papori Chetia, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police, Special Branch Kahilipara, Guwahati
12. Deborishi Choudhury, APS, Addl. Supdt, of Police (HQ), Charaideo
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