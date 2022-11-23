Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta among five hundred officers and policemen across all ranks of Assam Police will be awarded the Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak for the Northeast (NE) Region.

The award will be given by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Name and rank are as follows-

1. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam

2. Satyendra Narayan Singh, IPS, Spl. Director of Police (Comm), Assam, Guwahati

3. Anurag Agarwal, IPS, Inspector General of Police (T&AP). Assam, Guwahati.

4. Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanwat, IPS. Asst. Inspector General of Police (A), Assam

5. Amanjeet Kaur, IPS, Asst Inspector General of Police (Admi), Assam Guwahati

6. Prateek Vijoy Kumar Thube IPS, SP Kokrajhar

7. Mulesh Uddin Ahmed, APS, Commandant, 22nd AP (IR) Bn, Likabali, Dhemaji

8. Diganta Kumar Choudhury, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati

9: Longnit Terang APS, Asst. Inspector General Police (L&O), Assam, Guwahati

10. Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS, Asst. Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Guwahati

11. Papori Chetia, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police, Special Branch Kahilipara, Guwahati

12. Deborishi Choudhury, APS, Addl. Supdt, of Police (HQ), Charaideo