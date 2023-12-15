In response to the recent series of grenade attacks in Assam, the state's Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh, declared on December 15 that the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA Independent) is "free to target" him. Singh, undeterred by the threats, urged the insurgent group not to disturb the people of Assam.

"People who love Assam should not disturb the people of Assam. I live in Kahilipara; you are free to target me," asserted DGP Singh.

The defiant statement comes on the heels of two recent grenade blasts claimed by ULFA-I. The most recent incident occurred on December 14 when a bomb rocked the Lichubari Army camp in Jorhat. The anti-talks faction of ULFA-I promptly claimed responsibility, stating that these attacks serve as a warning to DGP G.P. Singh over his perceived treatment of Assam Police as his "ancestral property."

The first blast took place on November 22 near an army camp in Tinsukia district, with the outfit officially claiming responsibility after the December 9 attack near the Jaisagar CRPF camp in Sivsagar district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the December 9 incident.

In a public letter, ULFA-I accused DGP Singh of "arrogance" and criticized him for treating Assam Police as his personal property. The letter emphasized that their intent was not personal animosity but a demonstration against the perceived misuse of power.

"The arrogance shown by GP Singh by treating the Assam Police as his ancestral property has hurt the self-respect of the officers/members working in the Assam Police, and his arrogance cannot be acceptable," stated the ULFA-I letter.

Singh, who is actively engaged on social media, particularly X, has been sharing images of youth surrendering to the state police after leaving ULFA-I. He has also been issuing appeals from family members of individuals who have abandoned militancy in recent times.

While the Union home ministry has declared insurgency in Assam to be under control, the recent attacks serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the state. Certain areas still remain under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, despite the government's efforts to ease security measures in the region. The situation remains fluid, with the DGP's challenge to ULFA-I adding a new dimension to the ongoing security concerns in Assam.