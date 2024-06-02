The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with unraveling the mysterious death of a prominent government contractor and local BJP leader in Dhakuakhana, nestled within Assam's Lakhimpur district.

According to a senior police official, whose statement was issued on Sunday, initial investigations suggest foul play in the demise of Sunil Gogoi. Gogoi, known for his active involvement in both governmental projects and political affairs as a BJP stalwart, was discovered deceased near his residence on Saturday evening.

Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police, Aparna Natarajan, remarked, "It appears to be a case of murder, prima facie. But we cannot say anything more at the moment. Investigating agencies are coming from Guwahati and only then the picture will be clearer." This sentiment was echoed by another official who underscored the suspicion of foul play in the investigation's early stages.

Director General of Police GP Singh took to social media platform X to announce the deployment of a specialized team comprising CID and Forensic Science Laboratory personnel to Dhakuakhana. "Reference murder at Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur - A team of @AssamCid and FSL led by IGP CID has been sent to the spot from Guwahati to associate in the investigation with @lakhimpurpolice We shall leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators and bring them to face the justice," Singh's post read.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, upon visiting the scene of the crime and offering condolences to the bereaved family, expressed his resolve to ensure swift justice for the victim. Pegu affirmed, "Visited the residence of late Sunil Gogoi who has been brutally killed by unknown criminals last night. He was a popular and bold leader of BJP. Visited the crime site which bears proof of pre-planned ghastly murder,".