Assam DGP GP Singh has flatly denied allegations by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge who claimed that vehicles and posters related to the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have been attacked by goons in the state's Lakhimpur district.

Taking to social media platform X, the Assam DGP tagged an earlier post of Kharge where the Congress president had made his claims.

While sharing the post, DGP GP Singh said that there has been no targeting of any vehicles of any political party or of the Yatra in particular.

"Dear Sir, There has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the Yatra. @assampolice has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the Yatra throughout the state. The Yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after first leg in Assam," said the Assam DGP.

Dear Sir, There has been no targeting of any vehicle of any political party, less so of the Yatra. @assampolice has made elaborate arrangements for security and L&O for the Yatra throughout the state. The Yatra has peacefully entered Arunachal Pradesh after first leg in Assam. https://t.co/SHMqNKYZdU — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) January 20, 2024

Prior to this, Kharge had also made the allegations of attacks on vehicles and posters of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

Taking to X, Kharge had said, "We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam."

Kharge further said that BJP government has several attempts in the past to trample upon the righs and justice guaranteed by the constitution. He further said that Congress will not be cowed down by such tactics.

"In the last 10 years, BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India. It wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking Democracy. Congress Party will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP Government in Assam, which is responsible for this," said Kharge.

Kharge also stated that the Congress party shall take appropriate legal action against the 'BJP stooges.'

We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam.



In the last 10 years, BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 20, 2024

The Congress on January 20 alleged that few banners and posters welcoming its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to Assam's North Lakhimpur town, through which it will pass on Saturday, had been vandalised by some miscreants.

The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is on its third day's journey in the state and will pass through several parts of Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

The party also shared a video of miscreants purportedly tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos in North Lakhimpur town at night on January 19.

