Assam DGP announced on June 27 that instructions have been issued to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, to suspend police personnel involved in recent incidents of scuffle and assault on civilians.

Taking to 'X', he wrote, , "Instructions have been issued to CP Guwahati & SP Tinsukia to place under suspension police personnel involved in recent scuffle & assault on civilians. Further lawful & departmental action shall be taken on receipt of enquiry reports. @assampolice Hq shall not condone any wilful and uncalled for/unlawful use of force on civilians. As police personnel all of us have to show higher degree of restraint even under provocation, if any".

Further lawful and departmental action will follow upon receipt of enquiry reports. The Assam Police Headquarters stated that it will not condone any wilful and unlawful use of force on civilians and emphasised the need for police personnel to show higher restraint even under provocation.

The announcement comes after an incident on June 26, where Pradum Chhetri, an MBA student, was allegedly assaulted by Sub-Inspector Pranjal Phukan and three other policemen of Lekhapani police station. Eyewitnesses reported that Phukan, not in uniform, forcibly removed Chhetri from a parked car and physically assaulted him. Chhetri's family has lodged an FIR demanding justice.

In another incident, three sub-inspectors of Basistha police, Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, along with constable Kalpajyoti Neog, are under scrutiny for alleged brutality against a mentally challenged youth, Dhan Nath, whose leg was reportedly broken by the intoxicated officers. The police commissioner interrogated the officers as public outrage and demands for justice grew. Locals are calling for a thorough investigation and accountability for the officers' actions.