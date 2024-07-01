In response to concerns raised by Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika regarding a video containing threats against the Lakhimpur Police, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has directed immediate lawful action.

The controversy arose from a Facebook live session where an individual, identified as Mufti Makibar Rehman, openly called for a gherao (encirclement) of the Lakhimpur Police Station scheduled for July 6. The individual purportedly threatened to mobilize large groups, disrupting normal life from July 6 to 10.

Minister Hazarika expressed outrage over these threats, attributing them to an incident during Eid when a member of the minority community allegedly made a plea against cow sacrifices. Hazarika questioned the audacity of such threats and highlighted concerns over potential unrest arising from the situation.

In his response, DGP GP Singh assured Minister Hazarika that the Superintendent of Police at Darrang has been instructed to take necessary lawful measures in response to the threats made in the video. The directive underscores the Assam Police's commitment to maintaining law and order, particularly in response to provocative statements that could potentially escalate tensions.

The incident has sparked discussions regarding community relations and the implications of social media in local disputes. As tensions simmer, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and peaceful resolution of conflicts.