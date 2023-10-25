Assam DGP GP Singh today felicitated the department athletes who shone at the recent 72nd All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship 2023 in Haryana.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Police shared a photo of the Assam DGP meeting and felicitating the Assam Police Personnel, who arm wrestled their way to 2 Golds & 3 Silvers at the 72nd All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship 2023 in Haryana.

