Assam Director General of Police (DGP), G P Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The decision was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, as per an official order dated January 18, 2025.

The appointment will be effective from the date of his assumption of charge, with a tenure lasting until November 30, 2027, or until further orders.

G P Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1991 Assam-Meghalaya cadre, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has served in various capacities within the police force, including critical assignments in the Northeast region and central postings.

The CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in India, playing a vital role in maintaining internal security and combating insurgencies. The appointment of Singh is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive experience in dealing with insurgency and law enforcement challenges in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The official order, signed by Sakshi Mittal, Director, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, was addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with copies sent to key government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office, the Home Minister's office, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

G P Singh's appointment underscores the government's confidence in his abilities to lead one of the most significant paramilitary forces in India. His experience and strategic approach are expected to contribute to the force's effectiveness in safeguarding national security.